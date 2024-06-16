University of Freiburg Development of Flash Flood Index – Science

weather
Freiburg (dpa). The Flash Flood Index (SFI) was developed by the University of Freiburg with the participation of other institutions. This would make it easier to predict floods, the university announced. “The SFI offers significant added value compared to mere heavy rain warnings,” said Markus Weiler, professor of hydrology at the University of Freiburg, and project coordinator.
With the help of forecasts, residents of affected areas should be warned in a timely manner in the future. In the long term, the indicator helps to take necessary precautions and reduce local risks caused by flash floods. “In order to promote its use, we are already in close contact with several government offices.”
The university said that flash floods are difficult to predict due to many factors. Among other things, it depends on whether the surfaces are sealed or the ground is already wet or saturated. Therefore, these local conditions are taken into account in the calculations.
At the beginning of June, storms brought heavy rain and flooding in Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg. Many people died, thousands had to be evacuated to safety, landslides occurred and dams collapsed.
