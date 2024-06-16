Transfermarkt – Contract until 2027: St. Paulis Horzler moves to Brighton – Sport

Hamburg (dpa) – FC St. Pauli must search for a new coach after its promotion to the German League. Fabian Horzler will leave the neighborhood club with immediate effect and, at just 31 years old, will be the new manager at Brighton & Hove Albion’s Premier League club. This was announced by the English Premier League club Hamburg. Horzler has signed a contract with the club of national player Pascal Gross until the summer of 2027. He will be officially presented at a press conference on July 2.

“It has been a pleasure to be able to accompany this special club on its journey. Moving to the Premier League is a dream come true for me, but I will always hold St. Pauli and the unforgettable moments we shared, especially… Promotion to the first Bundesliga, in my heart.” Pauli. A decision on the successor has not yet been made.

Horzler is the youngest coach in the history of the English Premier League. Only Ryan Mason has been younger in 2021 as interim coach at Tottenham Hotspur. Horzler will succeed the resigned Roberto De Zerbe, whom he once described as a role model. Only in January, Pauly’s then-coach was in England and watched a Brighton match.

Brighton looks forward to coach Horzler

“Away from the pressures of the regular season, we have taken our time to get this appointment right and are delighted to agree Fabian as our new head coach. He has already shown in a relatively short time as manager that he is one of the most innovative managers in football, and we We look forward to preparing for next season.”

At FC St. Pauli, Horzler was promoted from assistant to head coach in December 2022, succeeding Timo Schulz. He led the club, which was then threatened with relegation, to get out of the threatened zone with ten consecutive victories and finished the season fifth in the table. Last season, Horzler pulled off a major coup and was promoted to the Bundesliga with Hamburg as second division champions.

It was only in March that the 31-year-old extended his contract, which expired at the end of the season. The contract did not include an exit clause. There was no official information available about this term, and according to Hamburger Abendblatt, the contract should last until 2026. Speculation about his future continued even after signing his contract with the emerging team.

