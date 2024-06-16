Apple Has New AI Features By Euronews

Apple (NASDAQ:) on Monday unveiled new features to jump into the artificial intelligence (AI) race, bringing “Apple Intelligence” to iPad, iPhone and Mac.

“We’re excited to begin a new chapter of Apple innovation,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a statement. “Apple Intelligence will transform what users can do with our products — and what our products can do for our users.”

He said that AI can be accessed “in a completely private and secure way.”

The announcement came at the company’s Worldwide Developers Conference as Apple works to catch up with companies like Microsoft (NASDAQ:) and Google (NASDAQ:) that were early pioneers in the field of artificial intelligence.

Changes in Siri

Apple is relying on OpenAI’s ChatGPT to make its Siri virtual assistant smarter and more useful.

Siri’s optional access to ChatGPT will be free for all iPhone users and will be available on other Apple products once the option is integrated into Apple’s next generation operating systems.

ChatGPT subscribers should be able to easily sync their existing accounts when using an iPhone and get more advanced features than free users.

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, sat in the front row of the packed conference attended by developers from more than 60 countries.

“Together with Apple, we’re making it easier for people to harness the power of artificial intelligence,” Altman said in a statement.

In addition to letting Siri tap into ChatGPT’s wealth of knowledge, Apple is giving its 13-year-old virtual assistant an overhaul designed to make it sleeker and more versatile, even though it currently handles about 1.5 billion requests a day.

According to the presentation presented on Monday, it will be able to handle more tasks.

The new features will only work on newer models of Apple products where the devices require advanced processors.

iMessage is about to change

Apple also announced that it will be bringing a technology called Rich Communications Service (RCS) to its iMessage app.

It’s intended to improve the security of text messages between iPhone and Android devices, but it won’t change the blue bubbles that display text messages from other iPhones and the green bubbles from Android devices.

Another new addition to the iPhone’s messaging app is the ability to pre-type a text (or have it typed by an AI tool) and schedule a specific time for it to be sent automatically.