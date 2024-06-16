American R&B singer Angela Bovell has died

Mourning for Angela Bovell: American R&B singer has died at the age of 70. She celebrated her greatest hits with the songs “Too Tough,” “I Try” and “Angel of the Night.”

She is best known for her songs such as “I’m Trying” and “Night Angel”. Now, American R&B singer Angela Bovell (1954-2024) died on June 13 at the age of 70, as her friend and business manager Rich Engel confirmed on her Facebook account. “On behalf of my dear friend Angie, I am sad to announce that she passed away on the morning of June 13.” Writes in a post.

He also indicated that the funeral will be held next June 28 at St. Dominic Church in Vallejo, California. The singer died there at the home of her daughter, Shauna, like the manager She revealed to People magazine.

Her first album, “Angie”, was released in 1978

Angela Thomasa Bofill was born in 1954 in the Bronx, New York. Her father was Cuban and her mother was Puerto Rican. Bovell studied at the Manhattan School of Music and then sang in New York theater. Through fortunate connections, the two producers released their debut album “Angie” in 1978 with the hit song “This Time I’ll Be Sweeter,” which finally launched their music career.

She sang for Diana Ross

She released her biggest hit, “So Hard”, in 1983 with the album of the same name. The song reached No. 5 on the R&B charts and No. 2 on the dance charts. In the same year she was also nominated for the American Music Awards. Her single “I Just Wanna Stop” also charted in 1988. In 1995, Angela Bovell also served as a background singer for Diana Ross (80) and her album “Take Me Higher”.

After that, things got quieter for the R&B artist. In 2006, she ended her career due to a stroke, which left her with left-sided paralysis and speech problems. Another stroke followed in 2007. The singer left behind her husband, Chris Portuguese, and daughter, Shauna Bovell. (ee/spot)

