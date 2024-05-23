Cooking rhubarb drink: This is how you can prepare a refreshing sweet and sour drink

Since April, I’ve been able to buy fresh rhubarb stalks again – and of course harvest them in your own garden. A good idea if your fridge or vegetable patch still has a few sticks: Homemade rhubarb drizzle. The soft drink tastes sweet and sour at the same time, but above all it is wonderfully refreshing.

for whom The rhubarb spritzer is very sour He is the one who can Sweeten with sugar or syrup. However, too much sugar is not healthy. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that adults consume no more than 25 to 50 grams, or about six to twelve teaspoons, of free sugar per day.

And: “natural” sweeteners like honey or agave syrup are also largely composed of sugar. In general, the less sugar, the better.

Refine rhubarb spritzer

If you want to spice up your rhubarb drizzle, you can add it Mint leaves, lemon slices and ice cubes serves. The drink becomes more fruity with fresh berries such as strawberries, raspberries or with apple pieces. Ginger slices and thyme sprigs add a spicy and spicy touch.

Also like iced tea Homemade rhubarb tea tastes delicious: just add chilled green tea or hibiscus instead of mineral water.