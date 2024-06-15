From 1 July 2024, the City of Vienna will provide everyone up to the age of 30 with free HPV vaccination, registration can be done online and by phone.

Last week, federal, state and social insurance companies agreed to extend free HPV vaccination until the 30th birthday. Specific preparations for this are currently underway at the Municipal Vaccination Center in TownTown. Free HPV vaccination is now available online at www.impfservice.wien Or by calling the health hotline 1450. The TownTown vaccination center will start on July 1, 2024.

What are the free HPV vaccinations?

If the first HPV vaccination is performed before the 30th birthday, all subsequent vaccinations are free, even if they are performed after the 30th birthday. If someone has already had their first vaccination (which is subject to a fee) before their 30th birthday, all subsequent vaccinations are free. The prerequisite for this is that you can prove that you had your first vaccination before your 30th birthday. Attention: Unfortunately, it is not possible to reimburse later for HPV vaccinations that have already been paid for.

Who can get free HPV vaccination in Vienna?

At the TownTown municipal vaccination centre, all people aged 9 to 30 with a residential address in Vienna are being vaccinated. However, it is not necessary to submit a registration form for vaccination. All people who have reached the age of 30 and have not yet been vaccinated are required to arrange vaccination (for a fee) with a GP. See also Donkey hybrid born 4500 years ago

What should you take with you for HPV vaccination?

A photo of your ID to confirm your identity

Certificate of vaccination (For first vaccination: only if available. For free follow-up vaccinations, proof of first vaccination must be provided before the person’s 30th birthday.)

Electronic card (if available)

If you have an electronic card and vaccination certificate with you, you will receive confirmation of vaccination in the vaccination certificate and immediately an entry in the electronic vaccination certificate. If you have an e-card but do not have a vaccination certificate, this is generally not a problem. Sufficient international passports for vaccination are available on site. After vaccination, you will receive confirmation of vaccination in the new vaccination certificate and immediately an entry in the electronic vaccination certificate.

If you have a vaccination certificate but do not have an electronic card, this is also not a problem. HPV vaccination in Austria is not linked to the presence of an Austrian social security number. After vaccination, you will receive confirmation of vaccination in your vaccination certificate. Unfortunately, entry into the electronic vaccination certificate is not possible in this case. If you do not have a vaccination certificate or e-card, you will receive confirmation of vaccination on your new vaccination certificate. Unfortunately, entry into the electronic vaccination certificate is also not possible in this case.

You do not have to take a pre-filled information form with you, there are many available that you can fill out on site and take with you to the mandatory information discussion afterwards. It is important that if you want a free follow-up vaccination and the first vaccination takes place before your 30th birthday, you must be able to provide proof of this on site. See also Spelled or wheat? Preferably whole grains

Where can I get another HPV vaccination?

A follow-up appointment can be scheduled online at any time – subject to the required minimum distance www.impfservice.wien Or book by calling 1450. Vaccinations are carried out at the TownTown Municipal Vaccination Center (1030 Vienna, Thomas-Klestil-Platz 8/2).