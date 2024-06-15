60 years of the University of Offenburg with Science Slam and Thomas D

Offenburg University of Applied Sciences is celebrating its 60th birthday and offering science that you can touch and participate in. Thomas D from “Fanta 4” will also come to the anniversary celebration.

In 1964 the first lectures were held in a former cigar factory. At that time, Offenburg University was still a purely engineering school with a small number of students. Today there are around 4,000 students studying in four faculties, and Offenburg University of Applied Sciences is celebrating its 60th birthday with an “open campus”. On this open day there will be music, experiments and workshops.

Special guest Thomas D from “Fanta 4”

Special Guest: Thomas D, actually Thomas Dür, from the German hip-hop group “Die Fantastischen Vier”. On Saturday evening, he and students from Offenburg University will present a musical project they previously developed in a two-day workshop. “I have favorite pieces that we perform here with the students,” says Thomas D. “This is close to my heart – I promise you a lot of emotions.”















The project was brought to life by Fanta 4 guitarist Markus Burkle. He is a lecturer at the university and regularly organizes workshops with different artists. This time with his bandmate Thomas D.

Hit songs from “Fanta 4” are reinterpreted.

Together, the students and Thomas D. sample songs from his solo and band days. Popular tracks like “Warrior” will be heard with a completely new look. The concert will be accompanied by musicians from the Offenburg School of Music.

Mark Ulrich is also there. He studies media design at Offenburg University and is excited about the cozy collaboration with Thomas D:















Classic meets hip hop

Offenburg composer Leonard Kosner also supports the workshop. He is known for his film music for the song “Anselm – The Rushing of Time” by Wim Wenders, and together with students he has developed an arrangement for string instruments, which will also be performed by the hip-hop band Thomas D and classical strings.

The “Campus Open” continues until midnight

The anniversary celebration begins at 12 noon and ends at midnight. The program promises music throughout, insight into science and discussions around sustainable mobility, for example.