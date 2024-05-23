Zurich buys US businesses and wants to reduce capital – analyzing the nine-month numbers

Zurich buys US businesses and wants to reduce capital reserves
The major life insurer’s business grew strongly from January to September. He’s thinking out loud about using part of his thick capital cushion to buy back shares.
The largest Swiss insurance company is getting bigger. In the first nine months of the year, growth in new business in small life insurance was particularly impressive (+21%). Zurich benefited from a rebound in retirement product sales in Japan and increased unit-related business in Brazil.
