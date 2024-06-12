Can Keir Starmer get the British economy back on track? —TradingView News

Enviz

As Britain faces crucial elections, Labor leader Keir Starmer has unveiled an ambitious plan to revive the country’s economy.

Against the backdrop of the collapse of the Conservative Party, Starmer’s proposals focus on avoiding massive tax rises while looking for innovative ways to generate the investment needed for economic growth.

Labour’s economic promise

Starmer has promised a so-called triple guarantee, which does not include any increases in income tax, VAT or National Insurance. However, Labor is looking for other ways to raise money.

The party aims to reform local tax rates, which would lead to a shift in wealth from southern England to the rest of the UK.

In addition, capital gains tax is scheduled to increase.

Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor of the chancellor, is looking for ways to provide the UK with the investment it needs without putting too much of a tax burden on the working class.

During her lecture in May, she emphasized the need for significant regulatory changes and innovative financing mechanisms.

Rule changes at the UK Infrastructure Bank and the Bank of England

One of the key proposals is to make the UK Infrastructure Bank’s £10bn government guarantee available to private companies investing in infrastructure.

This approach aims to finance major labor investment projects without increasing the national debt.

Another major proposal is to change the Bank of England’s rules to reduce the interest it pays on the large amounts of money created under quantitative easing over the past 15 years.

This rate currently stands at 5.25 percent. Reeves says adjusting this rate could free up around £23bn a year, providing a major boost to the economy.

However, the move faces opposition from the bank’s current head, Andrew Bailey, and may require a change in leadership at the Bank of England.

Reshaping UK-EU relations

Starmer’s plans also touch on Britain’s relationship with the European Union. While breaking promises not to return to the European Union may be fraught with political risks, there is potential for new trade agreements.

Labor is exploring the possibility of a more flexible and beneficial relationship with the European Union that would improve Britain’s economic prospects.

The idea of ​​a closer relationship with the European Union is gaining more attention, especially as the European Union grapples with enlargement and internal challenges.

A more flexible, less homogeneous European Union made up of concentric or interlocking circles could provide the UK with the opportunity to trade profitably without having to return entirely to the union.

Challenges and opportunities

Labor faces opposition from a leaderless Conservative Party, mired in internal debate over its future.

Leadership struggles within the Conservative Party could shape the political landscape, with potential conflicts between figures such as Suella Braverman and Kemi Badenoch over the direction of the party.

If Labor wins a clear majority, it will have a period of “huge political space” to implement its plans.

This opportunity could enable bold reforms and reshape the UK’s economic and political landscape. However, the effective implementation of these plans will be crucial to Starmer’s success.

The way before Keir Starmer

Keir Starmer’s Labor Party is positioning itself as a force for change, promising economic reforms and innovative financing solutions without massive tax rises.

The party’s proposals, which include tapping into Britain’s infrastructure bank and adjusting Bank of England policy, aim to boost investment and growth.

Moreover, Labour’s ability to reshape UK-EU relations offers a glimpse of a more interconnected future.

Looking ahead to the election, the effectiveness of these proposals and Labour’s ability to navigate the political landscape will determine whether Starmer is able to get the UK economy back on track.

The coming months will be crucial for the country’s economic and political development.