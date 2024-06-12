BERLIN – Self-determination, new trade deals, no EU contributions, a booming economy: these were the promises that Brexiteers used in their campaign to demand that the United Kingdom leave the European Union. But only a few of the many promises remain. Brexit has caused huge damage to the country. According to a recent British study, it is estimated that real gross value added in the United Kingdom between the referendum and 2023 was about 6% lower than it would have been without Brexit. In the long term, experts expect the economic damage to reach more than ten percent.

If Germany had left the European Union in 2016, economic output in the Federal Republic would have been a total of 690 billion euros lower than it actually was five years after the decision, the information service of the German Economic Institute Iwd reported. Although the significant loss of prosperity resulting from Brexit is factually documented, the AfD has included Germany’s demand to leave the European Monetary Area and the European Union in its platform for the 2024 European elections.

Lost GDP: €690 billion

The IW has now set out the costs Germany would incur in leaving the EU, similar to Brexit. In order to obtain values ​​​​as realistic as possible, the researchers transferred the exit scenario to the past and analyzed the years from 2016 to 2021. Such an exit would have led to a severe economic crisis and a permanent loss of the population’s prosperity.

“If Germany had decided to leave the European Union in 2016, economic output in the Federal Republic in the fifth year after the decision to leave would have been 5.6% lower than it actually was,” according to the Iwd.