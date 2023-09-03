Power Outage Currently Roderting Sep 2, 2023: Power outage? This is what lies behind it

On Saturday morning, there was a power outage in Röderting in the postal code area 94161. You can find out all the information about the power outage in Röderting today and the situation in the power grid here on news.de

Breakdowns and maintenance in Roderting currently

On average, residents of Bavaria have to survive without electricity for approximately 9 minutes throughout the year. Power outages are by no means the norm, not even in Roderting. In most cases, low voltage faults are recorded affecting only one or a few households. As for Ruderting, the Fehlauskunft.de portal currently lists the fault as the responsibility of network operator Bayernwerk Netz GmbH. In the following overview you will find all the information about crash reports in the region.

The following disturbance is currently occurring in Ruderting on 2nd September 2023

A fire has been raging in the area since 9:39 a.m Trasham (within a radius of approximately 1 km) in Sittenberg, Ruderting (postcode 94161, area Passau) Power grid problems that, according to current knowledge, are only local. The responsible supplier Bayernwerk Netz GmbH is currently working on this situation, which is expected to continue until 11:40 pm today. Detailed information about the incident is not available from the network operator.

(Last updated: September 2, 2023 at 9:51 pm)

Reporting a power outage in Roderting: How do I know the right contact to report my fault?

You should of one Power outage If you are affected, first keep calm and check whether the fuse in the fuse box has tripped due to overload, for example. Do not immediately report a power outage to the police or fire department rescue control centers; In most cases there is no emergency. So the correct address is your energy supplier.

Here you will find the contact details of your contact person at Bayernwerk Netz.

The German electricity grid is 1.8 million kilometers long. To ensure that electricity reaches where it is needed, there is an advanced grid infrastructure that is divided into different voltage levels. The so-called Transmission System Operators, or TSOs for short, are responsible for national distribution in the high voltage range. In Germany there are four transport system operators that divide the federal territory geographically: Tennet in the north-south axis from Schleswig-Holstein to Bavaria, Umbreon in the west, 50Hz in the east in the area of ​​the new federal states and TransnetBW. in Baden-Württemberg. Their networks are connected to low-voltage distribution network operators via substations. Distribution grid operators are local or municipal power supply companies, such as large-scale municipal utilities, that ultimately provide electricity to consumers.

Power outages: states and federal states in comparison

Power grid outages occur from time to time, even if they are mostly only regional and temporary. In Germany, a lot of efforts are being made in all areas to ensure uninterrupted energy supply; Statistically speaking, German households have to live without electricity for an average of less than 20 minutes a year. In the UK it is already more than an hour per year, and in some European countries like Poland or Italy it is more than 3 hours.

A comparison of federal states by the Federal Grid Agency shows that the main figures for outages range from 9 to 19 minutes. Rhineland-Palatinate (about 19 minutes annually) and Brandenburg (about 17 minutes) top the list, followed closely by Saxony-Anhalt (16 minutes). Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Hesse, Bavaria, Berlin and Schleswig-Holstein are the least prone to blackouts (about 9 minutes each).

