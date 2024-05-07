Oli Kinsdale keeps a clean sheet in England C’s win over Nepal

Kinsdale played the full 90 minutes in his first international match.

But it was Barnet duo Nicky Kabamba and Callum Stead who stunned their opponents with two early tries to secure victory.

England started brightly and opened the scoring when he sent a cross from the left wing from Oli Harfield to Barnet’s hot shot, Kabamba, who scored with a header near the post and directed it into the bottom left corner of the net.

Paul Fairclough’s side remained in front and doubled their lead in the 13th minute when Stead scored with a fine left-footed shot after Harefield’s right-wing corner had only been partially cleared.

Moments later, Toby Edser saw a powerful shot blocked by Kieran Kumar Limbo over the bar, who then easily collected a header from Kinsdale as the Shrimpers centre-back tried to force his way onto the scoresheet.

Attacks from Nepal were few and far between in the first half, but every step forward was met with huge cheers from their enthusiastic fans.

However, a slight chance of a counter-attack was ended when Kinsdale dragged Lakin Limbaugh through a challenge that resulted in him being shown a yellow card by referee Thomas Owen.

After the break, Danny Collinge miscued a shot from close range before Subhagya Rai came back to clear the ball off the goal line to prevent Kabamba from shooting the ball.

Nepal, ranked 178th in the world, quickly responded with its first shot on target, as Sanjib Bista hit a left-footed shot that England’s third goalkeeper, Elliot Justham, cleared to safety.

The Dagenham keeper replaced Nathan Ashmore at the end of the first half before England made four more changes on the hour mark.

Kensdale stayed put and the Three Lions quickly moved closer to making it 3-0 with Tyler Frost shooting wide of the left post just moments after coming into the game.

However, Nepal were soon on the verge of getting back into the game when Sanjeeb Bista sent a cross from the right wing that bounced over the crossbar.

Bista then also fired a shot wide of the right post from 12 yards before England ran out the closing stages to prevail in front of a crowd of 5,560.