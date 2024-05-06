World Football News – Union Berlin separates from coach Bjelica – Sports

legend: I have to go again in a few months

Nenad Bjelica.

Images by Imago/Sven Simon



Union Berlin parted ways with their coach Nenad Bjelica after just a few months. Club officials concluded that they were relegated to fifteenth place in the German League. Marco Grote will serve as interim coach for the final two matches of the season, the relegation-threatened Bundesliga club announced after a 4-3 defeat to direct rival Bochum. The 52-year-old Croatian Bjelica succeeded Urs Fischer last November, who led the team to promotion to the German League in 2019 and to the Champions League in fourth place the previous season.

West Ham and Moyes will part ways at the end of the season

West Ham United and its coach David Moyes announced their separation at the end of the current season. The Premier League club announced that the 61-year-old’s contract will not be extended. A successor has not yet been officially identified, but reports suggest Julen Lopetegui (57) has a good chance of taking over the job in London. The former Spanish coach recently worked with Wolverhampton Wanderers, West Ham’s league rival.



