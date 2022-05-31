Football – Canada cancels controversial test match against Iran – Sport

The Canadian Football Association has canceled a controversial test match against Iran after criticism from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The association announced that the meeting originally scheduled for June 5 in Vancouver would not take place.

However, no specific reason was given for this. The encounter, which was only officially announced on May 12, was intended to be part of Canada’s preparations for the World Cup in Qatar later this year.

“I don’t think inviting the Iranian football team to Canada was a good idea,” Trudeau said in mid-May. “But the organizers need to clarify that.” The call was controversial because on January 8, 2020, Iranian forces shot down a plane near Tehran shortly after it took off. Of the 176 people on board killed, 55 Canadians and 30 residents of the country.

The Iranian Ministry of Sports condemns Canada’s decision and demands millions in compensation. Deputy Minister Sina Calhor wrote on Twitter that Canada’s unilateral rejection of Western countries’ claims not to politicize the sport proved absurd. The deputy minister said Iran would take legal action against Canada over the cancellation and demand compensation of ten million dollars (9.3 million euros).

