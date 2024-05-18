Ice Hockey World Cup: Canada defeats Finland – Germany celebrates

– Canada defeats Finland – and Germany celebrates too The North American team managed to turn things around against the Olympic champions and catch up with the Swiss.

Start of the comeback: Canadian Dylan Cousins ​​beats Biel goalkeeper Harry Sateri in the Finnish goal to make the score 1:2. Photo: Keystone

Group A (Switzerland Group)

Canada won the first game over Finland 5-3. The reigning world champions were 2-0 down to the Olympic champions after goals from Pittsburgh strikers Jesse Puljujarvi and Valteri Puustinen after just four minutes, but equalized before the first intermission thanks to Dylan Cozens (15th) and Brandon Tanev (17th). . After Puljujärvi fell behind again (37), Owen Power (38), Brandon Hagel (52) and Dawson Mercer (60) fired the Canadians to victory.

With 14 points, the North American team is in second place behind Switzerland with the same number of points, and like Patrick Fischer and the Czech team in third place (12), has already qualified for the quarter-finals.

Group B

Sweden celebrated a quiet 7-2 win over Latvia and became the first team from Group B to reach the quarter-finals. Seven different scorers were responsible for the Scandinavians’ fifth win in their fifth World Cup match.

Germany is not missing much to move into the knockout stage. Last year’s finalists won 4-2 in Ostrava against newly promoted Poland despite some problems, and are almost certain to be in the quarter-finals on 12 points. After an 8:1 win over Latvia and an 8:2 win over Kazakhstan, this was the third successive win for national coach Harold Kreis’s team. Finally, France awaits Tuesday.

KAI/LOB/DPA

