Sweden and Canada are in the quarter-finals

Group A

Canada – Finland 5:3

After Switzerland, Canada also secured early qualification to the quarter-finals before the direct confrontation on Sunday. The Maple Leafs beat Finland 5-3. The multiple world champions met on equal terms for a long time, but in the end Canada came out on top despite trailing 0-2.

Brandon Hagel scored the winning goal in the 52nd minute, and in the final minutes, Dawson Mercer scored the final decision with an empty net. The Finns led 2-0 through Jesse Puljujarvi and Valteri Puustinen until the fourth minute, but had to concede equalizers through Dylan Cousins ​​and Brandon Tanev before the first intermission.

The North American team also found a quick response to Finland’s new lead goal through Pulijärvi in ​​the 37th minute. Just 65 seconds after 2:3, Owen Power scored to make the score 3:3.

schedule:

Group B

Latvia – Sweden 2:7

Sweden continues to shine at the Ice Hockey World Cup in the Czech Republic and qualifies early for the quarter-finals. The Scandinavian team is still without losing a point after five matches and a 7-2 win over Latvia.

The Swedes took the decision in the second half from the middle third when they scored three goals within 26 seconds and the score went from 2:2 to 5:2. They had previously surrendered a 2-0 lead within 21 seconds to the third-placed team at last year’s World Cup early in the second half. Latvia must be concerned about qualifying for the quarter-finals after its second defeat in a row.

Germany – Poland 4:2

After two landslide wins, Germany faces tough times against newly promoted Poland. In the end, DEB won 4:2 and thus remained on their way to the quarter-finals.

Alexander Ihle, NHL’s top scorer John Jason Petrka with two goals, and Munich’s Yasin Ehlez scored for the German team in front of 9,109 spectators in Ostrava. Patrick Wojda and Filip Komorski scored late goals for the bottom team in Group B and made the encounter even more exciting.