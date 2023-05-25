sport

It would seem that the agreement has been made – the World Ski Association wants to host the first "FIS Games" in 2028

May 25, 2023
Eileen Curry
Apparently done deal – World Ski Federation wants to host first ‘FIS Games’ in 2028 – Sports – SRF


In a statement to the 54th FIS Congress, the World Ski Federation announced the “FIS Games” 2028.

It looks like the next major event in winter sports is a done deal. The Islamic Salvation Front announced this in a statement to the upcoming 54th Congress. The “FIS Games” must cover the full range of snow sports and extend over 16 days in those years when there are no Olympic Games or World Championships. According to the official schedule, interested organizers can submit a declaration of intent until November 1st.

“The FIS Games will be the largest of all snow sports events; An unprecedented celebration that will bring together the FIS family like never before. […] From alpine to freestyle skiing, freestyle skiing, Nordic skiing, telemarking, speed skating and freestyle skiing, the world’s best athletes will present their skills to a global audience.”

Letters of intent to host the premiere of the event in 2028 will be accepted from August 1 of this year. In the spring of 2024, the FIS Council makes the final decision on the venue.


