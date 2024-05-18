Finland vs. Canada under pressure

In the afternoon, the last two world champions, Canada and Finland, will meet.

After a narrow defeat to Austria with a score of 2:3 Finland is under pressure in the next match against Canada. With two wins and two defeats so far, including one after overtime, Finland has a total of seven points.

The Canadians also had their problems with the Austrians and were only able to win the game 7-6 in overtime. They lead the Group A table with 11 points and will now face the Finns, the 2022 world champions, with the match starting on Saturday at 4:20 p.m.

Switzerland will face Denmark at 12:20 p.m. In order to qualify, the Danes need to beat unbeaten Switzerland.

Sweden meets Latvia

In the second group, the German rivals Sweden and Latvia will meet at 12:20 pm.

The confrontation between France and Slovakia will take place in the evening at 8:20 pm. The French team is the last group competitor to the German team, led by national coach Harold Kreis.

In Group A, the Czech Republic and Great Britain will also compete against each other in the evening. The British are still waiting for their first victory in the tournament.

This is how you can watch the Ice Hockey World Cup live:

Where will the Ice Hockey World Cup be broadcast?

For the first time, Pro7 will show all German matches as well as the knockout round live on free-to-air TV; Another 15 Pro7 MAXX matches are scheduled to be shown.

MagentaSport broadcasts up to 21 live matches. The entire World Cup program is also subject to a fee Sportdeutschland.TV As the rights holder to all 64 games.