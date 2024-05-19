May 19, 2024

How quickly can a Windows XP computer connected to the Internet get a Trojan visit?

Gilbert Cox May 19, 2024 2 min read

Windows In 2022, more than three million systems in Germany alone were still running the old Windows XP operating system. But what happens if you connect to the Internet today using an operating system without further protection?

YouTuber quickly gets unwanted visitors

YouTuber Eric Parker made this attempt. He set up a copy of Windows XP using a virtual machine and allowed the system to connect to the Internet without a firewall or antivirus software. Even without actively surfing the Internet, uninvited guests quickly invite themselves. Only ten minutes later, Parker caught the first Trojan.

Recommended editorial contentHere you will find external content from [PLATTFORM]. To protect your personal data, external integrations will only be displayed if you confirm this by clicking “Load all external content”: