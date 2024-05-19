How quickly can a Windows XP computer connected to the Internet get a Trojan visit?

Windows In 2022, more than three million systems in Germany alone were still running the old Windows XP operating system. But what happens if you connect to the Internet today using an operating system without further protection?

YouTuber quickly gets unwanted visitors

YouTuber Eric Parker made this attempt. He set up a copy of Windows XP using a virtual machine and allowed the system to connect to the Internet without a firewall or antivirus software. Even without actively surfing the Internet, uninvited guests quickly invite themselves. Only ten minutes later, Parker caught the first Trojan.

The famous conhoz.exe Trojan virus was observed in the task manager. Parker finished the process but kept his computer running. Within minutes, a new user account and other processes, including an FTP server, were added to his system. Parker traced the malware on his computer to Russia. A YouTube user assumes he wants to set up a botnet or spam server on his device.

However, Troy did not stop there. Further investigation revealed more malware, including another Trojan and rootkits. However, the full extent only became clear after an investigation into Malwarebytes. Eight potentially unwanted programs were activated over a short period of time, four Trojans, two backdoors, and some adware applications. And all this without the user being active on the Internet.

