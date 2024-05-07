News from American Sports – Bachmann’s first scoreless appearance in the United States of America – Lakers remain in the race – Sports

legend: No goals on debut

Ramona Bachman (right) duels with Royals defenseman Olivia Smith-Griffits.

NWSL: Houston is 0-0 with Bachmann

Ramona Bachmann made her debut for the Houston Dash on Sunday night in the NWSL. The 145-time Swiss national player has been allowed to play since his guest debut for the Utah Royals. In 79 minutes of play, the former Paris Saint-Germain player was booked once (after 54 minutes) and committed 3 fouls. Bachmann remained without a shot on target.

American League: Chicago scoreless without Shaqiri

The Chicago Fire were held to a 0-0 draw in their MLS home match against Atalanta without the ill Xherdan Shaqiri. Chicago has been waiting for a goal for three games now. Shaqiri is expected to return to the field soon.

PWHL: Mueller with his fourth goal of the season

Boston maintained its small chance at the playoffs in the PWHL, the North American women’s professional ice hockey league. The team, with Swiss Alina Mueller, defeated Minnesota 2-1 in the second-to-last match of the regular season. Muller equalized in the 42nd minute of a strong match, and Hannah Brandt scored the winning goal 3 seconds before the third siren sounded. In order to reach the postseason, Boston is relying on shooting help.



