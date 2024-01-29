Next match, full schedule and fixtures

England lead the five-Test series against India 1-0, continuing their impressive run under Ben Stokes and coached by Brendon McCullum. They have won 14 out of 19 Tests since the duo took over in June 2022.

Led by Ollie Pope's stunning 196 and a thrilling seven-wicket haul from debutant spinner Tom Hartley, England achieved one of their great away victories in Hyderabad, turning a 190-run first innings deficit into a 28-run victory.

There is speculation that India could be prepared as a very spin-friendly route for the second Test, which starts this week. However, the hosts will be without Ravindra Jadeja, one of their key players, due to the injury he sustained in Hyderabad. India will also be missing Rahul Vizag and were already without Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and Mohammed Shami.

Meanwhile, England may have to find a replacement for Jack Leach, who suffered a knock to his knee in the first Test. His condition will be evaluated later this week. Shoaib Bashir, the rookie who had difficulty obtaining a visa and was therefore unavailable to play last week, arrived in India midway through the first Test.

What is the full fixture list and schedule?

All times in the United Kingdom

First test: January 25-29, Hyderabad – England won by 28 runs

Second test: February 2-6, Visakhapatnam (starting 4am)

Third test: February 15-19, Rajkot (start 4am)

Fourth test: February 23-27, Ranchi (start 4am)

Fifth test: March 7-11, Dharamsala (start 4am)

Which TV channel is broadcasting India vs England match?

In the UK, TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) is showing the series after reaching an agreement just nine days before the first ball was bowled. Matches are also available to view on Discovery+. The commentary is taken from the global feed, featuring Kevin Pietersen and Eoin Morgan.

Despite having no studio at all for the first Test, for the second Test and the rest of the series, TNT Sports fly Alastair Cook and Stephen Finn to Sweden in order to get up early and provide a screen presence. The studio host will be Kate Mason.

Live radio coverage is on Talksport 2, not the BBC Test Match Special. Although the BBC tried to acquire the rights, they were beaten back by the commercial broadcaster. During the first test, coverage seemed simple but clear.

Who's in the England squad?

England's 16-man squad includes a mix of youth and experience. Joining veterans like Joe Root and James Anderson are rookies Shoaib Bashir and Tom Hartley, the latter taking nine wickets on debut as the opener. Harry Brook was allowed to return to the UK before the start of the first Test due to personal reasons. He may have been available for selection later in the round but was replaced in the squad by Dan Lawrence.

England's 16-man squad for India

Ben Stokes (captain), Rehan Ahmed, James Anderson, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow (wicket-keeper), Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brooks Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Fox, Tom Hartley, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Mark Wood

Added: Dan Lawrence

India entered this series as the highest-ranked team in Test cricket, after drawing 1-1 in a three-match match against South Africa. The hosts confirmed their 16-man squad for the first two Test matches, only for Virat Kohli to withdraw due to undisclosed personal reasons. He was replaced by Rajat Patidar.

After the first Test, India's injury woes deepened as both Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul became unavailable for the second Test due to injuries.

India's lineup for the first two Tests

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Yashavi Jaiswal, virat kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (Goalkeeper) KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Dhruv Gurriel (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Avish Khan

Added: Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Saurabh Kumar, Washington Sundar

What are the testing locations and stadiums?

Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium/Opal Stadium

location: Hyderabad

Established: 2003

capacity: 55000