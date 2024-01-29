England secured one of their greatest Test victories as Tom Hartley bowled out India by seven wickets | Cricket news

England secured one of their greatest Test victories with Tom Hartley's seven-wicket haul on debut after Ollie Pope's divine 196 as the tourists completed a 28-run win over India in Hyderabad.

The tourists looked on the brink of defeat on the third afternoon when they fell to 163-5 in the second round and still trailed by 27, but Pope and Hartley engineered a stunning comeback.

India were bowled out for 202 chasing 231 as Hartley had last man Mohammed Siraj (12) beaten by wicket-keeper Ben Fox in the dying embers of the fourth day, finishing with 7-62 from 26.2 overs after being bowled out for 2-131 from 25 in the first innings.

Pope was last out on the fourth morning after helping his side from a perilous position to 420 runs, adding 80 with Hartley (34) for the eighth wicket after England resumed a 316-6 lead by 126.

Hartley then removed four of India's top five, including Rohit Sharma (39), as the hosts fell to 119-7 before returning to pick up a 78-run stand between KS Bharat (28) and Ravichandran Ashwin (28) that dragged India To within 55 rounds of victory.

Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah (No. 6) threatened to take the match into the fifth day, adding 25 runs for the final wicket, but Hartley had the final say as England pulled off a stunning turnaround in the subcontinent.

See also Why will Miami weekend change the rules of the game in Formula 1? Result Summary – England beat India by 28 runs India 202 all out in the second innings: Tom Hartley (7-62), Rohit Sharma (39), KS Bharat (28), Ravichandran Ashwin (28) England 420 all out in the second innings: Ollie Pope (196), Ben Duckett (47); Jasprit Bumrah (4-41), Ravichandran Ashwin (3-126) India 436 all out in first innings: Ravindra Jadeja (87), KL Rahul (86), Yashavi Jaiswal (80); Joe Root (4-79), Rehan Ahmed (2-105) England 246 all out in first innings: Ben Stokes (70); Ravichandran Ashwin (3-68), Ravindra Jadeja (3-88), Jasprit Bumrah (2-28)



picture:

Pope rallied England from 163-5 to 420 in Hyderabad



England stuns India after making history

The scale of England's victory cannot be overstated.

India had never lost a Test at home in which they led by 100 runs or more in the first innings – their lead here was 190 after England faced 246 for 436 – while Hartley endured a rough first innings, with his first and fifth balls smashed. For six by Yashasvi Jaiswal is on his way to amazing characters.

Pope, who was beaten on 110 by Axar Patel and 186 by KL Rahul, made the highest score in England's second innings in India, after Sir Alastair Cook's 176 in 2012, showing composition in defense and innovation in attack during his 112 innings with Foakes (34 ) for the sixth wicket and half-centuries with Hartley and Rehan Ahmed (28).



picture:

Pope followed his 196th with the bat by picking up two sharp catches near the wicket off Hartley



Perhaps buoyed by his runs with the bat, Hartley recovered from a brutal first innings with the ball, stepping up with senior Jack Leach hampered by a bruised left knee.

The left-armer joined forces with Pope in the 12th over of the chase as the latter caught Jaiswal (15) and Shubman Gill (0) at short leg and silly point respectively, before trapping Rohit lbw and knocking Axar Patel (17) off his hand. Private bowling.

Hartley came back later, getting a five-wicket haul by bowling Bharath off the stump beautifully and then stumping Ashwin, before edging out Siraj in the final over in the extra half-hour.

England in India 2024 Test series First test – England wins by 28 points in Hyderabad

– England wins by 28 points in Hyderabad Second test – February 2-6 (Vizag)

– February 2-6 (Vizag) Third test – February 15-19 (Rajkot)

– February 15-19 (Rajkot) Fourth test – February 23-27 (Ranchi)

– February 23-27 (Ranchi) Fifth test – March 7-11 (Dharamshala)

Captain Ben Stokes – the man who has fostered a never-beaten ethos in the England team since taking over in 2022 – has also played his part.

He sensationally ran out Ravindra Jadeja (2) with a reverse underarm flick, showing tremendous athleticism months after knee surgery, while he was rewarded for a bowling change when Leach hit Shreyas Iyer (13) with the second ball of his spell – India seven down by that point. After Root cornered Rahul (22) lbs.

England lead the five-match series

England will head to Vizag for the second Test on Friday brimming with confidence, having inflicted a fourth home defeat in 47 matches on India, who had won the previous 16 home series since losing 2-1 to Siyah Kok in late 2012.

England showed skill and courage to fight back in this match, a victory that certainly rivaled any in their history and was achieved thanks to contributions from their batsman in Pope who played his first match since June after a dislocated shoulder and a debutant in Hartley.

Pope managed more runs in his second innings century than he did across eight knocks on the 2021 tour of India, when he limped to 153 runs at an average of 19.12 with a top score of 34 as England lost 3-1.

Vice-captain Pope was inconsistent in his first over at Hyderabad, making one off 11 balls, but he shone in the second after overcoming a nervous start, with sweeps, reverse passes and reverse scoops taking him to his fifth Test century and beyond 150s. time.



picture:

Ollie Pope's knock was the highest by an Englishman in the second innings of a Test match in India



Pope was unable to achieve his second double ton, after his 205 against Ireland last summer, as he missed by four runs when bowled on the reverse scoop by Bumrah (4-41) – but his efforts ensured England added 104 runs to their total overnight And overnight. , in just 25.1 overs.

Bumrah had earlier nodded off the adventurous Rehan, picking up a 64-run stand with Pope, while Ashwin bowled Hartley for a knock before Jadeja caught Mark Wood behind for a duck.

Wood was denied Rohit's wicket early in the chase as he dropped India skipper Zak Crawley by five but that did not matter in the end as England secured a win that will live long in the memory – hours after the West Indies claimed the win. Their famous win over Australia in Brisbane.

India vs England match

First Test, Hyderabad: England beat India by 28 runs

Second Test, Visakhapatnam: Friday, February 2 – Tuesday, February 6

Friday, February 2 – Tuesday, February 6 Third Test, Rajkot: Thursday, February 15 – Monday, February 19

Thursday, February 15 – Monday, February 19 Fourth test Ranchi: Friday, February 23 – Tuesday, February 27

Friday, February 23 – Tuesday, February 27 Dharamshala 5th Test: Thursday, March 7 – Monday, March 11

Follow the comprehensive script commentary from the second Test between India and England, in Vizag, live on skysports.com and the Sky Sports app from 3.30am on Friday (first ball at 4am).