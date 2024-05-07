Science – a research initiative that brings millions to the University of Mainz – Education

Mainz (dpa/lrs) – The state of Rhineland-Palatinate will support the Johannes Gutenberg University of Mainz (JGU) and the Mainz University of Applied Sciences with millions in the coming years. This is stipulated in the targeted agreements between the research initiative and the Ministry of Science of the state of Rhineland-Palatinate, which were signed on Monday.

Accordingly, JGU will receive a total of around €9.4 million for twelve research areas by the end of 2028. The university announced that it was selected in an internal competition conducted by the Gothenburg Research School (GFK). These are projects that transcend the boundaries of individual disciplines and represent the best research at the university. These institutions include the Georg Forster Forum – Research Center for the Humanities, Cultural and Social Sciences, the Mainz Institute for Multiscale Modeling, the Reality Zone, which deals with longevity and resilience, and the Early Modern Research Platform.

“Strengthening its position in research and increasing its visibility as a strong research university, including in the Rhine-Main university network, are important strategic goals for JGU,” said Vice President for Research and Young Scientists Stefan Müller-Stach. JGU President George Crouch emphasized that the path taken by the research initiative was successful. This is also reflected in the ever-increasing amount of third-party funding being raised.

Mainz University of Applied Sciences will receive about two million euros to expand its research over the next five years. University President Susan Weisman said the entire university benefits from the research initiative, from established researchers to young scientists.

The content mainly revolves around four areas. This includes information technology and spatial measurements, which, for example, detect damage to bridge structures. The development of sustainable materials and structures as well as research projects in the areas of digital innovation and entrepreneurship also benefit from the research initiative. Applied artificial intelligence and robotics is another interdisciplinary focus.

© dpa-infocom, dpa:240506-99-933595/4