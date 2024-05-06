Do you want to work at NASA? These are the 43 citizen science projects that want to do real science

Anyone can become a citizen scientist and contribute to NASA projects

Marina Fernandez Argentina meteorite May 6, 2024 – 7:08 pm 8 minutes

What’s called “Citizen scientist“We are Professional volunteers in the field of science or people with no prior knowledgeWho work on real research projects. This has helped make thousands of important scientific discoveries.

More than 519 NASA citizen scientists have been selected as co-authors of peer-reviewed scientific publications.

NASA citizen science projects are open to everyone around the worldIt is not limited to citizens or residents of the United States. If you want to do real science for NASA, you can choose the project you prefer from the projects listed in this report.

Global observer

Citizen science application “Watcher of the World” Allow Volunteers collect different types of data using their mobile phones and join the GLOBE (Global Learning and Observations for the Environment) community. To call. The data is used in various projects to track changes in the environment and support scientific research into the Earth system.

Anyone with a mobile phone or laptop can participate in the GLOBE Observer project.

The resulting open dataset will be available to researchers and will be From students of all ages Used to carry out a variety of research projects around the world. Globe program.

Landslide report

Landslides affect almost every country They kill people and destroy billions of dollars’ worth of property every year. With web application Landslide Reporter You can help improve scientific modeling and emergency response to mitigate these disasters.

To participate in this project as a citizen scientist, you must take important precautions such as: b. Make sure to stay a safe distance away from landslides Even when a landslide appears to be over, there is still the possibility of falling rocks or unstable rocks.

Potential landslide activity at any time in Southeast Asia according to NASA’s Landslide Hazard Assessment for Situational Awareness model. Credits: NASA Scientific Visualization Studio.

Bear with this application Volunteer for the world’s largest open catalog of landslidesthe Collaborative Open Online Repository for Landslides (COOLR), used by researchers around the world.

Mapping penguin populations and expected dynamics

I don’t want to Penguin’s application for mapping population dynamics and forecasting. An ocean dwelleran NGO dedicated to counting penguins in Antarctica, has developed a freely accessible decision-support tool.

Anyone with a laptop can do a penguin population mapping project.

It provides a direct connection to the Antarctic Penguin Biodiversity Project database It allows Antarctic enthusiasts and stakeholders to explore and download the latest publicly available penguin counts for the entire White Continent.

Nemo Network



that it iPad game A single-player game in which players help NASA classify coral reefs by drawing 3D and 2D pictures of coral reefs. Players can rank other players and move up the food chain as they explore and rank coral reefs and other environments and shallow sea creatures from locations around the world.

Notes on the lake

this project It links direct sea level observations by volunteers to satellite maps. These measurements of the height and surface area of ​​lakes show how the volume of water in them changes, which is an important step in answering questions such as: How does water move in and out of lakes and surrounding lands? Does precipitation, groundwater levels, or evaporation have a greater impact on water levels? How can we protect the fresh water in the lake for future generations?

Rain or snow on the mountain

“Mountain rain or snow“It asks its citizen scientists to update them on rain and snow in their area to help better predict climate and water resources.

Did you know that most weather stations cannot tell whether it is raining or snowing? There is still no better way to view what falls from the sky than with the human eye!

Reports on the type of precipitation sent through the project’s smartphone navigation software will help scientists understand where current technology is failing.

Clouds on Mars

Clouds are drivers and products of the planet’s climate. How does it work on Mars? the NASA invites you to share the secrets of the Red Planet’s atmosphere To explore something completely different from Earth.

Example of a mesosphere cloud seen from Earth by NASA’s Curiosity spacecraft. Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS.

Anyone with a mobile phone or laptop can do this project to implement. You only need to complete a very short course of about 15 minutes onlineand you will learn how to recognize the revealing pattern of clouds in graphical data collected by the Mars Climate Sounder on the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter.

Hunter Planet TESS

Exoplanets are planets outside our solar system orbiting stars other than the Sun, and if you join as a citizen scientist, you could discover the next planet!

By participating in Tess the planet of hunters It becomes a project Volunteers learn about light curves (Plots Light Data from Distant Stars) to find telltale signs of orbiting exoplanets.

Each citizen scientist will then examine the data from NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) mission to begin their own research. Planet Hunters TESS is available in English, French and Spanish.

Are we alone in the universe?



This project will use the largest fully steerable radio telescope on Earth to search for evidence of civilizations across the galaxy. They will be able to help identify promising signals in the data. For this project All you need is 2 to 4 minutes to fill out the online form and an internet-connected device.

You will learn how to identify common types of radio frequency interference (RFI) to filter out the noise and find signals that could indicate extraterrestrial intelligence. These classifications are also used to develop artificial intelligence tools to speed up searches.

Planet 9

Some astronomers believe there is a large planet at the edge of our solar system, a world they call Planet Nine. That’s why NASA invites you to participate in the search for new planets and objects To share, they resemble “brown dwarfs” close to the sun.

More than 40 volunteers are involved in writing scientific articles published as part of this project.

Citizen scientists will examine images of the sky taken by the spacecraft Mission wise Captured by NASA and Search for Moving Objects. They will easily share their results while keeping in touch with other scientists and volunteers. This long-term project has discovered more than 3,800 new brown dwarfs and published dozens of scientific papers.