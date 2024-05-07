Sylvania Concord Nello Pendant Light String

Simple shape and flexible installation
the new Concord Nilo series from sylvania A lighting solution for design-forward environments, the pendant lights’ slim, circular shape creates a contemporary look. In order to meet different requirements, the lamps are available in high-quality aluminum housings in two sizes (dia 800 mm And 1,140 mm) and is available in black and white. Additionally, they can be mounted at any height using the included 2-meter suspension rope, which provides architects and lighting planners with the range needed for eye-catching lighting effects. This is further supported by direct/indirect light distribution.
Light characteristics for different areas
The Nilo Series is available with light output ranging from 5,700 to 9,570 lumens with a system efficiency of up to 113 lm/W and color temperatures of 3,000 K and 4,000 K. As standard, the lights can be dimmed via DALI. Variants with emergency lighting via a single three-hour battery are also available. With a long service life of up to 50,000 hours (L80B20), it is particularly suitable for professional use in retail, hospitality or office environments.
