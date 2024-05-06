Kuntz would like to go to Canada

Along with Xabi Alonso, Julian Nagelsmann and Ralf Rangnick, all three officially confirmed candidates have decided against FC Bayern. Record Champion has long been in the emergency solution category. One such person might be Stephen Kuntz.

This continues below the ad

As reported by ‘Sky’, the coach, who looked after the Turkish national team until September last year, was discussed at Säbener Strasse. As is Ernesto Valverde, who is currently under contract with Athletic Bilbao. However, the two candidates are not specific.

Reading Note

Buyback clause: Bayern attack in League Two

Kuntz has other plans anyway. The pay TV broadcaster also reported that the German coach is in concrete discussions with the Canadian Soccer Association. A deal emerges as Kuntz is also open to commitment. Also, Azerbaijan has reportedly thrown its hat into the ring, but signs point to Canada.

This continues below the ad

Ten Haag and Flick are candidates

Bayern’s search continues. Erik den Haag is a candidate, reporting on a ‘kicker’ “Concrete Trail” To the Dutchman. ‘Sky’ confirm Ten Hog ​​is an issue in Munich. But what will happen next for the 54-year-old at Manchester United remains in question.

And Hansi Flick also remains on Bayern’s roster. According to ‘Sky’, an FCB comeback for the four-time coach has not been ruled out, but the path to the Heidelberg native is not yet hot.

This continues below the ad

Guardiola is not an option

However, another revenue is completely questionable. According to an official statement from Manchester City’s coaching management, Pep Guardiola recently expressed his deep love for the Munich team. “A return to FC Bayern is not an option”.