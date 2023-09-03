Taylor Swift breaks all records: $26 million in one day | entertainment

Even the superheroes are amazed!

To date, the blockbuster Spider-Man: No Way Home has held the record for advance ticket sales with $16.9 million in daily sales. And now the spider has to make way for American pop queen Taylor Swift. Because advance sales of the new concert film for their current world tour “The Eras Tour” are breaking all records.

According to the American cinema chain AMC, the movie about Taylor Swift made $26 million on the first day alone.

Taylor Swift performed concerts in Los Angeles in early August Image: Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift – the pop phenomenon!

The 33-year-old singer is one of the biggest stars in the music world. She has more number-one albums on the US charts than any other artist.

The independent research institute in Colorado, Common Sense, calls Taylor Swift an economic phenomenon: the tour could generate $4.6 billion in consumer spending in the United States – which exceeds the GDP of 35 countries!

The economic impact of Swift’s concerts is so massive that the US Federal Reserve has taken notice of Taylor Swift. And according to their current “Beige Book,” hotels in Philadelphia particularly benefited from guests at Swift’s concert in May — despite the decline in tourism.

Read also

Hotel room prices at Taylor Swift’s tour stops have skyrocketed. In some cities like Pittsburgh, Minneapolis and Kansas City, prices have tripled, booking portal Booking.com reported.

In Pittsburgh, nearly every hotel room was occupied. The booking platform is temporarily no longer operational due to rush. In France, Ticketmaster also reported a system crash due to the Taylor Swift boom.

Before their concert in Mexico: You can buy fan stuff everywhere on the streets Photography: Rodrigo Oropeza/AFP

Her film “Swiftmania” opens in the US on October 13. For Taylor Swift herself, her tour is “the most important experience” of her life. The singer recently thrilled her fans on social media with a short video of her performance.

“The Eras Tour” began in March and will begin in Europe in May 2024 with a concert in Paris. For German fans, there are three save dates in July 2024: Gelsenkirchen, Hamburg and Munich.