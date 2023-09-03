Power outage in Hesse. Liechtau currently on September 3, 2023: There is a power grid outage here

In Hess.Lichtenau there was a power outage in the 37235 postcode area in the early hours of Sunday. You can read all the information about the power outage in Hess.Lichtenau today and what to do now here on news.de

Spontaneous failures in the power grid can occur again and again. Image: Adobe Stock/T Michel

Breakdowns and maintenance in Hesse.Lichtnau currently

According to reports of the portal Rumpfauskunft.de, there is currently an outage in Hess.Lichtenau. The relevant electricity supplier EAM Netz GmbH has been informed. The availability of the German electricity grid is very high on average, including in Hesse. Lichtenau in Hesse. However, power supply interruptions can occur from time to time. In many cases, these faults are low voltage and only affect one or a few households. In the following overview you will find all the information about crash reports in the region.

The following disturbances are currently occurring in Hess.Lichtenau on September 3, 2023

In the display area Retteröder Straße (within a radius of about 500 metres) in Hessisch Lichtenau, Hess.Lichtenau is in the administrative district “Hessisch Lichtenau” (postal code 37235, Werra-Meißner-Kreis) EAM operator Netz GmbH is experiencing a temporary problem. The problems have been here since today, 10:40 AM. The cause is currently being investigated and is expected to continue until approximately 6:20 p.m.

(As of September 3, 2023 at 6:21 p.m.)

Report a power outage in Hess.Lichtenau: where you can report a power outage if you are affected

One thing is for sure: a power outage is not always an emergency. Call the police or fire department emergency numbers only in emergency situations. Instead, first try to find out if the problem is only in your apartment, for example due to a blown fuse in your fuse box. If not, go to your electricity network operator’s crash reporting page and report your incident there.

You can find the EAM Netz troubleshooting hotline here.

This means you are well prepared for a power outage

A power outage can happen at any time and result in prolonged power outages. It is therefore important to take precautions to prepare for such an eventuality.

One option is to create emergency supplies of food, water, and medicine so you can be self-sufficient for several days. Emergency lighting and a battery-operated radio can also be useful. It is also advisable to know and follow the emergency plans of local authorities. If possible, you should also consider alternative energy sources such as solar or wind energy. It is also important to charge electronic devices such as computers and cell phones before a power outage. Power banks and UPS help in emergency situations. In the event of a power outage, you must remain calm and follow the instructions of the authorities. With a few simple precautions, you can prepare for a power outage and minimize the impact.

Frequent supply outages

Power grid outages occur from time to time, even if they are usually only regional and temporary. In Germany, a lot of efforts are being made in all areas to ensure uninterrupted energy supply; Statistically speaking, German families have to live without electricity for less than 20 minutes on average per year. In the UK, it is already more than an hour per year, and in some European countries such as Poland or Italy, it is more than 3 hours.

The Federal Grid Agency’s comparison of federal states shows that headline numbers for power outages range between 9 and 19 minutes. Rhineland-Palatinate (about 19 minutes per year) and Brandenburg (about 17 minutes) top the list, closely followed by Saxony-Anhalt (16 minutes). Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Hessen, Bavaria, Berlin and Schleswig-Holstein are the least vulnerable to power outages (about 9 minutes each).

rouge/news.de