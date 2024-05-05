Did you undergo surgery by the Italian Pope’s team?

Princess Kate has cancer. It was found during abdominal surgery. It is now said that she underwent surgery by an Italian team.
The basics in a nutshell
I had surgery in January. Cancer was discovered.
Princess Kate (42 years old) announced last March that she had been diagnosed with the malignant disease. There is no other information.
But now Italian magazine Gente has reported that Kate had a very special team around her at the hospital.
Kensington Palace – Princess Kate talks about her cancer diagnosis.
According to the magazine, Prince William’s wife (41 years old) underwent surgery at the hands of an Italian team at a London clinic.
“The procedure was carried out by a team of Italian doctors from the Gemelli Clinic in Rome,” the newspaper says.
Hospital Policlinico Universitario Agostino Gemelli is the hospital where Pope Francis (87 years old) underwent intestinal surgery. The clinic is one of the best hospitals in Italy.
Rooms known as the “Popes’ Apartment” are also located on the 10th floor. It is available for the Pope’s residence should the worst happen.
Princess Kate: The best person to perform surgery on the future queen
Francis’s predecessors, Benedict XVI, and John Paul II were also treated at the clinic.
But back to Princess Kate. Recently, Prince William once again gave a small glimmer of hope for the well-being of his loved ones.
Prince William made a statement
The future heir to the throne visited a charity in Newcastle.
“Free, life-saving treatment and support for men in crisis. “This is what makes James Place so exceptional in its centers across the country.” This is what was said about the appointment on the Instagram page of the heir to the throne.
Prince William shook a lot of hands and then it happened. “May I ask you how your wife and children are doing?” one attendee asked, according to the Daily Mail.
Prince William replied. Even if not in detail and in detail. But he revealed: “Everyone is fine, thank you. Yes, we are fine.”
Royal fans around the world should now take a deep breath and breathe a sigh of relief.
