Canada is under pressure against Finland

In the afternoon, the last two world champions, Canada and Finland, will face each other.

After a narrow 2:3 defeat against Austria, Finland is under pressure in their next game against Canada. With two wins and two losses so far, including one after extra time, Finland has a total of seven points.

The Canadians also had their problems with the Austrians and were only able to win 7-6 in overtime. They lead Group A with 11 points and now face 2022 world champions Finland, with the match kicking off at 4:20pm on Saturday.

Switzerland take on Denmark at 12:20 p.m. Perhaps to advance, the Danes need a win against the previously unbeaten Swiss side.

Sweden meets Latvia

In Group B, two German opponents, Sweden and Latvia, will meet at 12:20 p.m.

France vs Slovakia kicks off at 8:20pm. The French team was the last group opponent of national coach Harold Kreis’s German national team.

In Group A, the Czech Republic and Great Britain will also compete against each other in the evening. The Brits are still waiting for their first tournament win.

You can watch Ice Hockey World Cup Live:

Where will the Ice Hockey World Cup be telecast?

For the first time, Pro7 will show all German games and knockout rounds live on free TV.