May 18, 2024

7 people died in the storm in the United States

Jordan Lambert May 18, 2024 2 min read

Houston. 7 people have died in the severe storm in the United States. Hundreds of thousands of people could be without power for weeks.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Along with hunger and climate cuts, the U.S. House of Representatives’ draft farm bill stands little chance in the Senate

May 17, 2024 Jordan Lambert
2 min read

Fewer Americans intend to buy an electric car this year, a study suggests

May 17, 2024 Jordan Lambert
3 min read

Britain fines foreign companies for neglecting asset registers, but few pay

May 16, 2024 Jordan Lambert

You may have missed

2 min read

7 people died in the storm in the United States

May 18, 2024 Jordan Lambert
2 min read

Taylor Swift is urging her fans to vote on Super Tuesday

May 18, 2024 Ulva Robson
2 min read

Championship play-off semi-final: Southampton 3-1 West Bromwich Albion

May 18, 2024 Eileen Curry
2 min read

Assassin’s Creed Shadows: This changes the classic theme of the series

May 18, 2024 Gilbert Cox