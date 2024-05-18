7 people died in the storm in the United States

Houston. 7 people have died in the severe storm in the United States. Hundreds of thousands of people could be without power for weeks.

In severe cases were besieged United States are in the region on Thursday Houston At least seven people died. According to US media, a destructive complex of storms with winds of 160 kilometers per hour swept across the region. power cut provoked

Mayor John Whitmire said the storm passed the southernmost city in the United States. There has been heavy damage in the center of the city. “There’s glass everywhere on the streets, the traffic lights are off,” he added. He called on residents to stay at home if possible. Schools will also be closed on Friday.

According to reports, hundreds of windows in high-rise buildings were broken due to strong winds. In addition, there will be Electric poles Overturned and damaged overhead lines. Nearly a million homes in Texas were without power Friday night, according to the website Poweroutage.us. In neighboring Louisiana, where the storm hit, about 100,000 homes were without power. Nearly 600,000 households were in the dark Friday evening.

People can be without power for weeks

Reorganization of Power supply That could sometimes take weeks, Harris County Judge Lina Hildago said at a news conference Friday.

A one-week delay in restoring power affects homes and businesses connected to 10 downed steel utility poles in the state, seven of which were in Harris County. (red)

Both states have seen 600 percent more rain than normal in the past two weeks, the weather service said, CNN reported. This is also related to climate change.