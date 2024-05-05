England’s local elections ended in disaster for Prime Minister Sunak’s Tories – one of the worst results the Conservative Party has ever achieved in a local election. They can only achieve great success.

ABritish Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s party also suffered a bitter defeat in the last English local elections. The Conservative Party lost the mayoral election in the West Midlands to the opposition Labor Party. Social Democrat Richard Parker will be the new leader of the metropolitan area around the megacity of Birmingham, the Electoral Commission announced on Saturday evening.

The Tories’ only major victory in the election was their retention of a town hall in the Tees Valley region of North East England. Overall, however, they lost almost half of the 1,000 seats in local councils they had held until then. Even the Liberal Democrats, which play a small role in the British Parliament, won more seats.

Pollster John Curtis wrote in one Contribution to the BBCThe extent of the Tory defeat is something the party should worry about. It was one of the Conservative Party’s worst results in local elections. England’s election results reflect polls predicting a change of government in England.

Labor leader Keir Starmer, possibly a future prime minister, was proud of his party and called on Prime Minister Chung to call an early general election. Sunak hinted at a meeting in the second half of the year, but has yet to give an exact date. The last possible date is January 2025.

Apart from the West Midlands, the Social Democrats also won mayoral elections in London and the metropolitan areas of Manchester and Liverpool. In future, they will also provide a mayor in the newly created York and North Yorkshire region, in which Sunak’s constituency is located.