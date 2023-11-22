“GQ”: Louis Hoffman one of the “Men of the Year”

Louis Hoffman comes to the opening gala of the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival. Actor Louis Hoffmann, who became world-famous with his Netflix series, is one of the Men of the Year for the German edition of the fashion magazine “GQ”. © German Press Agency / Gerald Matzka

Actor Louis Hoffmann receives the “Actor of the Year” award from the German “GQ” magazine. The 26-year-old became known for the Netflix series “Dark” and “All the Light We Not See.”

The actor who became world famous with the Netflix series Louis Hoffman (“All the light we don’t see”) is one of the Men of the Year of the German edition of the fashion magazine “GQ”.

The Munich-based magazine announced on Wednesday that the 26-year-old actor will receive the “Actor of the Year” award. “Since his international debut with the series ‘Dark’, Hoffmann has become one of the most sought-after German actors of his generation abroad.” The GQ Awards ceremony is scheduled to be held on November 30 in the form of a dinner party in Berlin.

Hoffman: “I look forward to the time when I won’t just be the young man who suffers.”

Hoffmann himself, who was born in Bergisch Gladbach and lives in Berlin, told the magazine that he had a penchant for “such suffering and tortured characters,” but he didn’t want to just do it. He’s looking forward to new challenges: “A lot of my characters will still have a certain sensibility about me, but I’m definitely looking forward to a time when I won’t just be the young man who suffers.”

In addition to Hoffman, performance artist Marina Abramović was revealed this week as another winner of the GQ evening. GQ magazine has several editions internationally, including the United States, Great Britain, Mexico and China. In Germany, “Men of the Year” are honored for the twenty-fifth time.

