Skin rash after eating asparagus? What could be behind it?

An allergic reaction to asparagus is rare but possible. What symptoms indicate this and who are the people who are particularly at risk.

Asparagus season has begun. What many eagerly anticipated poses health risks to others. Allergists and dermatologists warn that vegetables can cause allergic reactions in people with the appropriate predisposition. the Symptoms appear on the skin Or in the digestive system.

Asparagus: Highly sought after, but in rare cases also causes allergic reactions

Asparagus is healthy, but it may also cause allergic reactions in sensitive people (glyph). © Eberhard Thonfeld/Imago

Asparagus is very healthy. Because it contains a lot of potassium and vitamins Valuable secondary plant materials. Some, including anthocyanins or carotenoids, are loud Federal Center for Nutrition (BZfE) Even one Anti-cancer and anti-bacterial effects He said. In addition, the stem of the vegetable is low in calories and fat and stimulates digestion and kidney activity thanks to its high fiber and asparagine content.

However, in rare cases, vegetables are not tolerated. Anyone who has clarity Nickel allergy suffers, you should be careful when peeling the stems. Because asparagus has a relatively high percentage of nickel and can lead to such allergic reactions in people with nickel allergies. German pharmacy newspaper (Daz) Warn. Nickel allergy is a contact allergy And show themselves loudly European Allergy Research Foundation (ECARF) Through painful skin eczema that occurs hours to days after skin contact Allergens Speak fall appear.

The first signs of contact allergy are:

Itching, burning, or pain in the skin

redness

swelling

Papules

Weeping blisters

Asparagus itself can also be an allergen

In addition, the vegetables themselves also have “allergenic potential.” It is currently unknown what substance in asparagus causes allergies. Because there are no studies yet, as dermatologist Bernhard Homme from the Dermatology Clinic at the University of Düsseldorf explains to Daz. An asparagus allergy is difficult to diagnose because the vegetable is usually eaten with other foods Allergy symptoms Speak with a time delay.

According to the German Association of Allergy and Asthma (DAAB) In rare cases, asparagus can too Allergic reactions in people who are allergic to birch pollen Operator. In this case it is so called Cross sensitivityalso It’s called pollen-related food allergy. Those affected react to proteins found in foods similar to those found in pollen. A “cross reaction” occurs with tingling and itching in the mouth or even gastrointestinal problems. Symptoms are usually high Dab then This is especially evident when there is a high pollen count, additional alcohol consumption, stress, or associated inflammation such as gastrointestinal infection.

