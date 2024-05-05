Photo reader astronomy: Conjunction of the Moon and Mars
Moon and Mars rising over the Valley of the Temples
Data about the image
|[email protected]
|location
|Agrigento (Sicily-Italy)
|time
|
05/05/2023 at 04:47 CEST
|camera
|Canon 6D Mark II
|Telescope/lens
|Canon EF 300mm. f/4 lens
|Multiple
|Manfrotto tripod
|Exposure time
|0.7 second exposure @ ISO 8000 Temples: No. Fourteen ¼ second exposure @ f/6.7 @ ISO 6400 Note: Exposures of temples were taken before the Moon and Mars entered the frame, always keeping
|Post processing
|Lightroom – Photoshop
View full image
Average rating:
Please allow Javascript to maintain the full functionality of Spektrum.de.
“Alcohol buff. Troublemaker. Introvert. Student. Social media lover. Web ninja. Bacon fan. Reader.”
More Stories
Skin rash after eating asparagus? What could be behind it?
Entomologists discover a long-extinct wasp | Sciences
Skin rash after eating asparagus? What could be behind it?