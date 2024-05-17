Do insects have consciousness? – Spectrum of sciences

Spectrum Podcast: Do insects have consciousness?
The cognitive abilities of insects are more complex than has long been assumed. Animals may have consciousness and feel pain. This will have far-reaching consequences.
Insects are relatively simple animals. Hardly anyone thinks about stepping on a beetle, killing a mosquito, or a fly that crashes into the windshield of his car. No wonder: until a few years ago, most scientists assumed that insects were incapable of complex sensations or even consciousness.
Smart insects?
But in recent years, experience has repeatedly shown that this judgment may have been premature. Bumblebees, for example, are capable of amazing cognitive feats. They can complete complex tasks by observing other species. In one experiment, they were able to learn to move plastic discs using strings attached to them to obtain a sugar solution. In another experiment they showed Fun playing with balls.
Addiction to nicotine, caffeine and alcohol has also been observed in insects. Why consume mind-expanding substances if you have no awareness at all?
In conversation with Detector.fm-Coordinator Mark Zimmer is leaving andreas jahn, Biologist and editor at science spectrum, On the results of new research into the inner workings of insects. He explains why bumblebees, wasps and bees have much better cognitive abilities than humans have long thought – and what the ethical implications are. If insects could feel pain, this would have consequences for the use of pesticides or for scientific experiments in which insects are used. Even if people are stronger in the future Worms, worms, grasshoppers and the like as a food source Should it be used, the issue of pain sensation can lead to discussions.
Article to read: https://detektor.fm/wissen/spektrum-podcast-insekten-consciousness
All podcasts at a glance
Do you hear more? The best knowledge podcasts in German are available on Spektrum.de. On this page you will find an overview.
The podcast radio detektor.fm from Leipzig presents high-quality radio shows and produces journalistic podcasts.
Please allow Javascript to maintain the full functionality of Spektrum.de.
“Alcohol buff. Troublemaker. Introvert. Student. Social media lover. Web ninja. Bacon fan. Reader.”
More Stories
Bonn makes you smart: the 14th Science Night under the theme “Free Spirit” – Rhineland – News – WDR – Rhineland – News
Researchers from Bosnia and Herzegovina develop theory about traveling waves of activity in the brain – News
Citizens’ help needed: Hedgehog and mole census campaign – Science