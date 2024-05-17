Do insects have consciousness? – Spectrum of sciences

Podcast by



Insects are relatively simple animals. Hardly anyone thinks about stepping on a beetle, killing a mosquito, or a fly that crashes into the windshield of his car. No wonder: until a few years ago, most scientists assumed that insects were incapable of complex sensations or even consciousness.

Smart insects?

But in recent years, experience has repeatedly shown that this judgment may have been premature. Bumblebees, for example, are capable of amazing cognitive feats. They can complete complex tasks by observing other species. In one experiment, they were able to learn to move plastic discs using strings attached to them to obtain a sugar solution. In another experiment they showed Fun playing with balls.

Addiction to nicotine, caffeine and alcohol has also been observed in insects. Why consume mind-expanding substances if you have no awareness at all?