This is the best way to protect yourself

Along with hazel and birch, poplar pollen is one of the most common allergens. It is easily confused with the cotton-like wool of poplar. You can find out exactly the difference and what you can do if you have a poplar allergy here.

Poplar: delicate willow plant

Poplar trees belong to the willow family and can be found in forests or on riverbanks. Allergy sufferers should prepare themselves with nasal sprays, tissues, and tablets, especially in the months of March to April. During this time, poplar pollen circulates in the air. In the month of Easter Pollen counts reach their highest levels in April. In the past 20 years, the number of people with pollen allergies has increased significantly. In Germany, about 15% of adults are affected. Stubborn willow is a relatively common allergen.

If you are allergic to poplar pollen, you may also be cross-allergic to pollen from other related trees. It often happens Cross reactions with willow pollen. Because the flowering periods of poplars and willows largely overlap, this usually only slightly prolongs symptoms.

In a Cross sensitivity The body’s immune system triggers a reaction due to sensitivity to certain allergens, such as pollen or food Allergic reaction To the Allergens are structurally similar Out of place. An example of this is that people who are allergic to birch pollen may also react to certain foods that contain structurally similar proteins, such as apples, nuts, or carrots. Symptoms of a cross allergy can be the same as the symptoms of the original allergy and include, for example, itching, rash, runny nose, sneezing, or red and itchy eyes.

Poplar pollen or poplar wool: what’s the difference?

When small puffs fly into the air, they are often mistaken for poplar pollen. But the cotton-like balls that cover the grass like white snow in summer are just that Poplar seed threadswhich from Aspen, also called aspen or aspen. For ordinary people, it is difficult to distinguish between the two different types. In contrast to poplar pollen, it dissolves Poplar seeds Or poplar wool does not cause allergies and is harmless. Poplar seed flies usually occur in May and June rather than in March and April, like allergenic poplar pollen.

Does poplar wool still give you itchy eyes and scratchy throat? This does not mean that you are allergic to it. In this case, it is pure Mechanical irritation Eyes and respiratory system. Microfibers irritate sensitive mucous membranes, causing itching and burning.

Poplar pollen: helps treat allergies

If you want to know when you can slowly breathe deeply again and no pollen will ruin your good mood, get one Pollen counting application And one Pollen calendar For your area. Although these make your daily life easier, they do not protect you from allergies. It is best to contact an allergist to treat your hay fever. A healthcare professional prescribes it in most cases Antihistamines In the form of tablets, nasal spray, or eye drops.

People with severe allergy symptoms can also develop allergy symptoms Hyposensitivity Contemplate. This immunotherapy can help treat allergies successfully. Allergens are given by medical professionals in the form of squirt It is administered over a longer period of time, initially weekly and then monthly. Hypersensitivity is also present drops or Tablets maybe. The goal is to gradually accustom the immune system to the allergen until the allergic reaction subsides.

