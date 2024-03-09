March 9, 2024

Is this all a coincidence in space? – Spectrum of sciences

Faye Stephens March 9, 2024

Just imagine: according to our current understanding, the universe originated about 13.8 billion years ago. It expanded and cooled and somehow it happened that this universe is flat. This means that Euclidean geometry applies, meaning that the sum of the interior angles in a triangle is 180 degrees, no more and no less. Moreover, all the natural constants in this universe are so precisely coordinated that over the billions of years since the beginning of the universe, stars and galaxies have been able to form, and these galaxies have been able to clump together to form galaxy clusters and even larger ones. Structures. The universe is not empty because everything is disintegrating very quickly, nor is it made up of a large black hole because gravity is very strong. Finally, there are plenty of heavier elements from which planets surrounding stars could form, and exactly one of these planets contains life, including us.

