Pentagon: There is no evidence that aliens exist on Earth – Science

According to the US Department of Defense, the answer to why flying objects cannot be identified cannot be found in space – but in terrestrial bureaucracy itself.

Washington (dpa) – According to the US Department of Defense, there is no evidence of extraterrestrial visits to Earth and there are no efforts to keep information about them secret. This is what was stated in a report published by the Pentagon. She says many sightings of “unidentified anomalous phenomena” – known as UFOs – remain unexplained.

However, in the vast majority of cases, usable data was simply missing. In addition, resources and staff in relevant government departments are often “irregular and dispersed,” making investigations more difficult.

Specifically, the report addresses US government investigations into such sightings since 1945 and also notes findings from secret government archives. Accordingly, there is no evidence that information regarding extraterrestrial life has been withheld by the US military. Instead, the focus was on “more important interests”, such as exploring Soviet technologies.

The report also notes that it is clear that the idea of ​​extraterrestrial life is on the minds of many people. Television, books, films, and the Internet fueled discussion, as well as trust in supposedly credible sources. However, it is not about disproving a particular belief, but rather about using scientific methods to achieve empirically reliable results.

