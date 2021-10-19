Another strong earthquake near Crete

Another sea quake shocked people on the Greek island of Crete and in towns on Turkey’s southwest coast. The 6.1-magnitude earthquake occurred on Tuesday morning around 8:30 a.m. local time, with the epicenter about 130 kilometers southeast of the offshore islands of Crete and Karpathos. According to the Turkish Civil Protection Agency Afad, it was 155 kilometers from the Turkish coast.

At first, nothing was known about the damage. Greek seismologist Efthimios Lykas also sees this as unlikely: the quake occurred at a depth of 58.5 kilometers, so there is no danger of a tsunami, he told the Greek newspaper To Proto Thema on Tuesday morning. However, the earthquake confirms that seismic activity is currently increasing in this region.

Just last week, a 6.3-magnitude earthquake occurred near the island of Crete, and it can be felt in the Greek capital of Athens, about 400 kilometers away. Experts assume that the October 12 earthquake was not – as expected – the result of two continental plates pressing against each other. Instead, due to the geological features in the area, the land has been extended beyond the permissible load limit.

Three weeks ago, a person was killed in a similarly powerful earthquake in Crete. (dam)