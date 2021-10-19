science

Another strong earthquake near Crete

October 19, 2021
Faye Stephens

Another sea quake shocked people on the Greek island of Crete and in towns on Turkey’s southwest coast. The 6.1-magnitude earthquake occurred on Tuesday morning around 8:30 a.m. local time, with the epicenter about 130 kilometers southeast of the offshore islands of Crete and Karpathos. According to the Turkish Civil Protection Agency Afad, it was 155 kilometers from the Turkish coast.

