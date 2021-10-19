Man is responsible for climate change

Scientists agree that climate change is man-made. This is confirmed by the analysis of several studies.
The basics in brief
- Scientists agree that climate change is man-made.
- A team at Cornell University confirmed this consensus in an analysis.
- Of the more than 88,000 papers analyzed, only 28 showed skepticism.
The consensus among experts is clear: 99.9% of the specialized literature agree that humans are causing climate change. This is the result of an analysis of more than 88,000 papers.
We are sure the consensus is now over 99 percent. And a meaningful public discussion about the reality of man-made climate change is as good as it is complete.” Cornell University (USA) quoted scientist Mark Linas, a science journalist and visiting scholar at the Cornell Science Alliance.
Linas is the lead author of the study, which appeared in “Environmental Research Letters.” This work is an update of a study from 2013. It came to the conclusion that 97 percent of publications written by climate experts between 1991 and 2012 agree that: Climate change is essentially man-made.
For the current study, the authors searched a total of 88,125 specialized English-language articles published between 2012 and 2020. An algorithm was used to systematically search for specific keywords. The result: only 28 businesses had an implicit or explicit skeptical attitude toward man-made climate change. They were all published in unimportant journals, according to the authors.
So, after the 2013 study, doubts remain about the scientific consensus. The current results will now dispel doubts. “That should pretty much be the last word,” Linas said.
The status report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change concluded that man-made climate change is already occurring today. The first part of the Sixth Report appeared in August. Climate change is already visible and observed in all regions of the world.
