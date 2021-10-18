This dangerous misinformation has arisen around the topic of breast cancer prevention

Breast cancer diagnosis affects many women in Germany. Some hear it for the first time in their lives, and others return to illness (common Two risk factors are responsible for this). There are many rumors about the causes and preventive measures that we would like to clarify today.

Genes play a big role

It is true that certain gene mutations increase the risk of developing breast cancer several times. 70% of all women with a detectable BRCA1 mutation actually develop breast cancer. However, the majority of patients who receive the diagnosis do not have a family history.

According to Dr. Sumana Arora, Vice President DayToDay Health India, Other factors play a much bigger role:

About 13% of women in the general population will develop breast cancer at some point in their lives. It is assumed that only about 5 to 10% of all cases are hereditary. Most people do not have a family history, which suggests that other factors, such as the environment and lifestyle, play a larger role.

However, this does not mean that women with the disease frequently in the family should completely exclude the genetic component, as it is a very serious risk factor.

Age plays a major role

This is a mistake. Breast cancer diagnosis does not stop at any age. The disease most often affects women 50 years of age or older, but this does not mean that young women are immune to it and should take their medical exams seriously.

Breastfeeding can prevent cancer

While breastfeeding their babies can reduce the risk of breast cancer, new mothers cannot prevent it.

Birth control pills can cause breast cancer

Taking pills makes loud Pinkville They do not pose a significant risk of developing breast cancer since the amount of progesterone and estrogen they contain is rather low.

complicit Brass

Although wearing bras is sometimes linked to the development of breast cancer, it has not yet been proven that the two are linked.

Prevention is possible through a healthy diet

A healthy lifestyle is generally recommended, but a healthy diet or physical activity cannot prevent breast cancer. Only a healthy lifestyle can help reduce the risk a little.

We advise you to be very conscious about your exams and to feel your breasts regularly – until you get one Five signs of breast cancer springy. If the cancer is caught early, the chances of a full recovery are very good.