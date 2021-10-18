Israel: Diver discovers a cruciform sword

In Israel, a divers discovered a sword from the time of the Crusades. Although there are countless oysters attached His discovery has the shape of an unmistakable sword – and this is despite the fact that it may have been lying at the bottom of the Mediterranean about 900 years ago.

The Israel Antiquities Authority report on the discovery. “The sword, which has been preserved in excellent condition, is a beautiful and rare find,” acting agent Nir Diestelfeld said. The sword is about 1 meter long and 30 centimeters long.

According to the report, the coast facing the Carmel Mountains with its natural bays served as a refuge for old ships during storms. Accordingly, historical coastal cities such as Dor and Atlit appeared in the large bays. These in turn attracted merchants with their ships, who left rich archaeological discoveries, the authority said. In the place where the sword was found, there are indications that the bay was used as an anchor 4,000 years ago.

According to media reports, explorer Shlomi Katzen saw many other historical artifacts on his diving trip, including anchors made of stone, metal, and ceramic fragments. Underwater currents move the sand at the bottom over and over, so exposed finds repeatedly disappear on their own, and archaeological authorities have long monitored the area, according to the report.