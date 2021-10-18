science

Israel: Diver discovers a cruciform sword

October 18, 2021
Faye Stephens

In Israel, a divers discovered a sword from the time of the Crusades. Although there are countless oysters attached His discovery has the shape of an unmistakable sword – and this is despite the fact that it may have been lying at the bottom of the Mediterranean about 900 years ago.

See also  Expectations: Expect a moderate number of injuries in the summer | free press

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *