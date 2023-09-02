Matt Damon wanted to pay for Jimmy Kimmel’s book

stars
Updated September 1, 2023 at 11:15 am
Matt Damon and Jimmy Kimmel on stage at the 2016 Emmy Awards.
© Imago Images/UPI Photo
Playful rivals in front of the camera, and friends behind it. Actor Matt Damon has offered to join talk show host Jimmy Kimmel in paying his book salaries with Ben Affleck. But Kimmel refused.
A talk show hosting newlyweds in front of the camera
Jimmy Kimmel reported in The New Strike Force Five Podcast What a kind gesture. Kimmel runs the podcast with fellow late-night hosts Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers, Stephen Colbert and John Oliver. Proceeds go to the striking authors. US talk shows “Jimmy Kimmel Live” and “The Late Show” and NBC shows “Tonight” and “Late Night” are currently on pause and repeats are being shown instead.
Not her responsibility: Kimmel declined the offer
Damon W
Jimmy Kimmel also revealed on Strike Force Five that he was considering retirement shortly before the strike began. But now, in times of forced idleness, he is learning to appreciate work again. Just one year ago, ABC extended Kimmel’s contract for three years.
The WGA has been on strike since May 2023 to achieve better working conditions for production companies and streaming providers. Not only films and series, but also television programs are affected by industrial conflict. In July, the actors union SAG-AFTRA got involved. Since then, the world of film and television has remained dormant in the United States.
© 1&1 Mail & Media/Spot on News
“This is how editors work“It tells you when and about what we report, how we handle errors and where our content comes from. When reporting, we adhere to our guidelines Journalism Trust Initiative.
“Award-winning music trailblazer. Gamer. Lifelong alcohol enthusiast. Thinker. Passionate analyst.”