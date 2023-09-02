Matt Damon wanted to pay for Jimmy Kimmel’s book

Playful rivals in front of the camera, and friends behind it. Actor Matt Damon has offered to join talk show host Jimmy Kimmel in paying his book salaries with Ben Affleck. But Kimmel refused.

A talk show hosting newlyweds in front of the camera Jimmy Kimmel And the actors Matt Damon They have had a fun rivalry for years and are friends behind the scenes. As Kimmel now reveals, Damon wanted to do him a special friendship favor. He, along with his colleague and friend Ben Affleck, wanted to pay Kimmel’s writers. They have to give up their salaries because of the strike in the United States of America.

Jimmy Kimmel reported in The New Strike Force Five Podcast What a kind gesture. Kimmel runs the podcast with fellow late-night hosts Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers, Stephen Colbert and John Oliver. Proceeds go to the striking authors. US talk shows “Jimmy Kimmel Live” and “The Late Show” and NBC shows “Tonight” and “Late Night” are currently on pause and repeats are being shown instead.

Not her responsibility: Kimmel declined the offer

Damon W Affleck He wanted to take over the usual push for Kimmel’s writing team for a week. But the supervisor refused. “I felt like they weren’t responsible for that,” Kimmel said on the podcast. His colleagues joked about whether the offer from Hollywood stars was transferable. Stephen Colbert said: “Can’t you just say yes and give us the money?”

Jimmy Kimmel also revealed on Strike Force Five that he was considering retirement shortly before the strike began. But now, in times of forced idleness, he is learning to appreciate work again. Just one year ago, ABC extended Kimmel’s contract for three years.

The WGA has been on strike since May 2023 to achieve better working conditions for production companies and streaming providers. Not only films and series, but also television programs are affected by industrial conflict. In July, the actors union SAG-AFTRA got involved. Since then, the world of film and television has remained dormant in the United States.

