Great Britain: John Swinney sworn in as Scotland’s new head of government

After Hamza Yousaf resigned, SNP leader John Swinney became the new government leader Scotland. The regional parliament in Edinburgh elected the 60-year-old as Yusuf’s successor, whose resignation prevented a no-confidence vote. Swinney now had to be recognized by King Charles III. To be officially appointed, it is considered a formality.

Swinney was leader of the SNP from 2000 to 2004 and was a deputy to Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon for many years. He was re-elected unopposed as leader of the SNP on Monday and is now the third leader of the Scottish Government in 14 months.

As the strongest faction, the SNP is allowed to nominate a candidate for First Minister, but it does not have a majority in the regional parliament. Swinney’s predecessor, Youssef, only took office at the end of March 2023 after the surprise resignation of Nicola Sturgeon, before resigning after a coalition dispute with the Scottish Greens. King Charles III. Submitted.

The opposition parties insist on early elections

However, given the many setbacks, his party faces a tough task. A liberal gender bill, controversial within the party, was vetoed by the government in London. In addition, Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell, who was once SNP general secretary in charge of party finances, has been charged with fraud. In June 2023, Sturgeon was briefly arrested in connection with the allegations.

After the Prime Minister resigned for the second term, several opposition parties have been demanding early elections. The next general election in Scotland is due in May 2026. However, elections to the British House of Commons will take place later this year.