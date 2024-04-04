Taylor Swift: This is how the American star became a billionaire

Pop icon Taylor Swift has finally made it to Forbes' list of the world's richest celebrities. Their fantastic wealth comes from these sources.
In October 2023, American pop icon Taylor Swift (34 years old) had already broken the billion mark by her total calculated assets. Since April 2, her name has also been included in Forbes' list of the richest celebrities in the world. According to an American magazineUnlike other celebrities, she made the leap into the super-rich club not primarily through lucrative advertising deals or corporate investments, but almost exclusively through direct royalties from her music.
