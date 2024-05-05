Stergiou scores if he beats Bayern Munich in a landslide

Image: Cornerstone

Stuttgart are continuing their outstanding season thanks to Leonidas Stergio’s opening goal against Bayern, while Champions League semi-finalists Borussia Dortmund are doing much better – although Augsburg’s Ruben Vargas is on the scoresheet.

May 4, 2024 at 5:42 pm May 4, 2024 at 11:25 pm

Stuttgart – Bayern Munich 3:1

The Bundesliga is not a top priority for Bayern Munich this season. Instead, Thomas Tuchel’s side’s focus is on the Champions League, where the Munich side can move into the final with Tuesday’s victory over Real Madrid. However, the defending German champions were unable to gain confidence in the first leg against Stuttgart. Against the mighty Swabians, where Leonidas Stergio also scored. The goal that made it 1-0 was the 22-year-old former St. Gallen’s first goal in a VfB shirt.

As a result, Harry Kane equalized after a very controversial penalty – with Waldemar Anton running his hand over Serge Gnabry’s face – and the score remained at one goal for a long time. In the final stage, Jeong Woo-young and Silas got three points and a big celebration in Stuttgart. This means that Sebastian Hoeneß’s team is two points away from Bayern.

VfB Stuttgart – Bayern Munich 3:1 (1:1).

Portals: 29. Stereo 1-0. 37. Kane (penalty kick) 1:1. 83. Jeong Woo-young 2: 1. 93. Katumba Mvumba 3: 1.

comments: VfB Stuttgart with Stergio.

Dortmund – Augsburg 5:1

Borussia Dortmund coach Edin Terzic made ten changes from the 1-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday. Only Gregor Kupil was in the starting lineup again ahead of the Champions League semi-final second leg. However, there was no sign of a lack of rhythm in Borussia Dortmund’s match against Augsburg: after just four minutes, Youssoufa Moukoko gave the hosts the lead after a failed attempt to clear the ball from Augsburg.

After 25 minutes, the 19-year-old scored again, Donnell Malen having also scored previously. Although Koppel was then defeated by Nati’s teammate Ruben Vargas, Marco Reus restored the three-point lead in his penultimate match at the Westfalenstadion as Borussia. After the break, Reus, who announced on Friday that he would leave Dortmund in the summer, set up Felix Nmecha to win 5-1. Reus has already been noted as having provided the assist for Mokoko’s second goal.

Borussia Dortmund travel to Paris with a big trunk, as they want to make it clear they will be involved in the Champions League final at Wembley. In the German League, the fifth-placed team reduced the gap with Leipzig to three points, as their presence in the first division next season has already been confirmed.

Borussia Dortmund – Augsburg 5:1 (4:1).

Portals: 4. Mokoko 1-0. 20. Plate 2:0. 29. Mokoko 3-0. 32. Vargas 3:1. 34. Ríos 4:1. 64. Namca 5:1.

comments: Borussia Dortmund with Koppel. Augsburg with Mbabu and Vargas (up to 67).

Bremen – Mönchengladbach 2:2

Despite a brace from Nick Voltimade, who had never scored a professional goal for Werder Bremen, Uli Werner’s side were held to a 2-2 draw by Borussia Mönchengladbach. Bremen were in the lead until shortly before the end, but the referee awarded a penalty kick after Referral to the video, which Florian Neuhaus scored safely in the 91st minute. This means that Gerardo Siouane’s side secure an important point in the relegation battle, while Bremen only have an outsider’s chance. for European competition.

See also Italy can play the World Cup without worries - national teams Goalkeeper Michael Zetterer has no chance, and Florian Neuhaus still guarantees Mönchengladbach a point.Image: www.imago-images.de

Werder Bremen – Borussia Mönchengladbach 2:2 (1:1).

Portals: 8. Hack 0:1. 45. Voltimad 1: 1. 65. Voltimad 2: 1. 91. Neuhaus (penalty kick) 2:2.

comments: Borussia Mönchengladbach with Elvedi, without Omlin (substitute).

Wolfsburg – Darmstadt 3-0

In the sixth match under Ralph Hasenhuttl, Wolfsburg, who had previously been in danger of relegation, celebrated their fourth victory. The goals in the 3-0 win over last-place Darmstadt were scored by Patrik Wimmer, Jonas Wind and Vaclav Cerny. While Darmstadt have already been relegated, Wolfsburg may be happy to remain in the league on Sunday if Mainz does not win in Heidenheim or the match between Union Berlin and VfL Bochum does not end in a draw.

They were clearly superior: Wolfsburg’s team revolved around top scorer Jonas Wind (m).Image: Cornerstone

Wolfsburg – Darmstadt 98 3:0 (2:0).

Portals: 8. Wimmer 1:0. 10. The wind 2:0. 92. Cerny 3-0.

comments: Wolfsburg with Zeisiger (from 65th place).

Cologne – Freiburg 0-0

In Cologne there are many signs of decline. Former Basel coach Timo Schulz’s team was unable to overcome the goalless draw against Freiburg. The 15th place saver is six points away. At Paragplatz, Mainz has four more points than Cologne and still has a game in hand.

In Cologne, everything points to a decline.Image: www.imago-images.de

1. FC Cologne – SC Freiburg 0-0.

comments: Freiburg is without Serge Muller (not in the squad). (NI/DAP)