May 24, 2024

Rainy May 2024 – May, a wonderful month? – Meteorological

Esmond Barker May 24, 2024
Rainy May 2024 – May, a wonderful month? – Meteorology – SRF


May is generally one of the months with the most rainfall: on average there is more than 100 mm of rain. Snow Saints also fall in May, which is not happy at all. Is the “month of joy” a misunderstanding?

If you ask linguists, they will say yes and no. They refer to Old High German from the 8th to the 11th centuries. There were terms “wunnimanod” and “winnimanod”. The word ‘wine’ means ‘pasture’, so May is ‘pasture month’, the month in which cattle are allowed to return to pasture after winter.

Pasture month

Martin Gostelli

Apparently there was a later reinterpretation of the word ‘winni’ into the New High German word ‘wunni’, meaning ‘joy’. Therefore, it is also a month of joy.

May, one of the wettest months of the year:


Meteorology May 23 and 24 at 7:55 p.m

