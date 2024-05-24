Rainy May 2024 – May, a wonderful month? – Meteorological

May is generally one of the months with the most rainfall: on average there is more than 100 mm of rain. Snow Saints also fall in May, which is not happy at all. Is the “month of joy” a misunderstanding?

If you ask linguists, they will say yes and no. They refer to Old High German from the 8th to the 11th centuries. There were terms “wunnimanod” and “winnimanod”. The word ‘wine’ means ‘pasture’, so May is ‘pasture month’, the month in which cattle are allowed to return to pasture after winter.

legend: Pasture month

Martin Gostelli



Apparently there was a later reinterpretation of the word ‘winni’ into the New High German word ‘wunni’, meaning ‘joy’. Therefore, it is also a month of joy.

May, one of the wettest months of the year:

1/2

legend: Monthly rainfall in Bern (average 1991-2020)

In an average month of May, Bern receives 112.4 mm of rain. By May 23, 2024, the total was 79.9 mm.

Meteorological SRF, data: MeteoSwiss

2/2

legend: Rainiest days in Bern (norm 1991-2020)

On average, it rains for 12.1 days in Bern. There have been 12 rainy days this month through May 23, 2024.

Meteorological SRF, data: MeteoSwiss





