Fox News needs – the “pillow person” is on the trail of something very big

Since Donald Trump left, viewers and sponsors have fled from the populist right-wing broadcaster, and there have been billions in lawsuits. Then there is the pillow manufacturer.
Until a year ago, Mike Lindell only knew those in the US who had seen ads on private interest channels late at night. It is now a symbol of chaos in the right-wing media in the United States. It’s about billions in lawsuits, scandals, conspiracy theories, and a deep rift in American society. And in the middle of it all, a pillow maker.
Lindel, 59, is “my gentlemen”. A beloved man advertises his company cushions in disrepair and for this very reason amuses the commercials and always tells this story one loves to hear in the United States: the ex-addict who lost everything organizing his life and became a millionaire.
