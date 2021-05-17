Fox News needs – the “pillow person” is on the trail of something very big

Since Donald Trump left, viewers and sponsors have fled from the populist right-wing broadcaster, and there have been billions in lawsuits. Then there is the pillow manufacturer. Jürgen Schmider from Los Angeles

Donald Trump found Mike Lyndell’s opinion compelling enough to appear at a press conference on the Coronavirus in March 2020. Photo: Mandel Negan (AFP)

Until a year ago, Mike Lindell only knew those in the US who had seen ads on private interest channels late at night. It is now a symbol of chaos in the right-wing media in the United States. It’s about billions in lawsuits, scandals, conspiracy theories, and a deep rift in American society. And in the middle of it all, a pillow maker.

Lindel, 59, is “my gentlemen”. A beloved man advertises his company cushions in disrepair and for this very reason amuses the commercials and always tells this story one loves to hear in the United States: the ex-addict who lost everything organizing his life and became a millionaire.