– Pedro Sanchez is considering resigning after filing a complaint against his wife The Prime Minister caused a stir in Spain with his announcement. Will the socialist politician surrender to the towel? The conservative opposition is talking about the offer.

Begonia Gomez, Pedro Sanchez's wife, is accused of exploiting her position to do business. Photo: Agence France-Presse

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is considering resigning from the position he has held since 2018 after a corruption complaint against his wife, Begonia Gomez. The socialist politician said on Channel X that he had canceled all his public appointments “for a few days” to think about the matter. He is being harassed by the right and far-right in every possible way.

“I have to stop and think. I desperately need an answer to the question of whether this is worth it, despite the swamp in which the right and far-right extremists are trying to make policy. “Should I continue to lead the government or step down from this high honor?” Sánchez wrote in a letter to the public. The 52-year-old wants to announce his decision on Monday.

The “Manos Limpias” (Clean Hands) organization had previously filed a complaint with a court in Madrid against Sanchez's wife, Begonia Gomez, on charges of corruption and influence in the economy. Manos Limpias is a private group that has been campaigning for right-wing causes in Spain for years. Gomez (49 years old) is accused of exploiting her position as the prime minister's wife to do business. The court did not provide any additional information and stated that the investigation had been closed.

In their initial reactions, politicians from the conservative People's Party ruled out Sanchez's resignation. PP politician and Senate Vice President Javier Maroto, for example, said it was a new offer by Sánchez. Sanchez wants to stay in power at any cost. “He's always the good guy, everyone's bad.” Meanwhile, many expressions of solidarity quickly came from Sanchez's Socialist Party.

Sanchez and Gomez have been married since 2006 and have two daughters. The wife of the Prime Minister does not hold any public office. She is a marketing expert who has worked in banks, NGOs, and others.

Department of Political Affairs/Sawa

